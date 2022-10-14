CHATSWORTH — Murray County High School was shut out for its third straight Region 7-2A game as visiting Rockmart piled up 42 first-half points in a 49-0 win over the Indians Friday night.
With the win, Rockmart improved to 5-2 (3-0, Region 7-2A), while Murray remained winless at 0-7 (0-3, Region 7-2A).
The Rockmart defense was stalwart in the game, holding Murray to negative 31 yards in the first half. The Indians were forced to punt four times and turned the ball over thrice.
It was the Yellow Jacket defense that gave Rockmart an early lead. After a quick three-and-out on the Indian’s first possession, Rockmart’s Nahzir Turner blocked a punt and returned it to the house, giving the visitors a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. Two minutes later, Dennis Simms picked off a Murray pass, taking it from midfield to the end zone and extending the Rockmart lead to 14 points. Turner said he enjoyed a scheming change that allowed him to be more mobile on defense and make plays.
“Last game we were in the box all game on defense, I couldn’t really run down, come down and hit,” Turner said. “This game, I liked it a lot because (I got to) come down and hit, and I got to play both ways.”
The Rockmart rushing attack propelled the offense, with the Yellow Jackets rushing for 239 yards with 13 different ball carriers.
Jojo Haynes put Rockmart ahead 21-0 on a 5-yard rush in the first quarter after the Jackets converted a 4th-and-23 earlier in the possession. Junior running back Brent Washington added a 10-yard rushing touchdown of his own late in the quarter, breaking a couple tackles in the process. Rockmart head coach Biff Parson said the early lead allowed ample substitutions and reps for the team’s upcoming players.
“When our varsity guys put us in this position, it gets us a chance to get our JV guys under the lights and get them evaluated,” Parson said. “It’s like another spring practice for us. Anytime we get to put them in — we’ll coach them up, we’ll have film session with everyone that played — now they get to see their mistakes and good plays they made.”
Junior quarterback Calliyon Thompson found Turner on a 10-yard pass play for a touchdown in the second quarter to extend the lead to 35. It was the only passing play for points for the Jackets. Before the half, Cam Ferguson found the end zone on a 14-yard rush to give the Yellow Jackets a 42-0 lead at the half.
The second half featured a running clock. Rockmart’s only score of the final 24 minutes came from the 1-yard line, when Anson High crossed the goal line and ended the night’s scoring.
Murray came close, though.
On the Indians’ final drive, quarterback Hayden Betterton led Murray from its own 30-yard line inside the 5-yard line. The Rockmart defense held Murray from the 2, 8, 5 and 2-yard lines to keep the shutout in order.
It was the Jackets’ last stand.
Parson gave credit to the Murray coaching staff and team and noted the tenacity his team played with Friday night.
“Our challenge to our players was regardless of who we’re playing, we’re trying to play Rockmart football and be the best version every Friday night,” Parson said. “To see our kids buy into that no matter who we’re playing, where we’re playing, just to see the physicality, playing fast, understanding their assignments, alignments and just playing football.”
Betterton finished the game 6-for-8 for 52 yards in the air for Murray. Garrett Patterson was the leading rusher with seven yards.
Parson became the all-time winningest head coach in Rockmart school history with the win.
Both teams return to action next Friday at 7:30. Murray will host Fannin County for its homecoming game, while Rockmart will host Gordon Central.
