Two teams entered the last game of the season Friday night hoping to avoid a winless campaign in 2022.
Murray County High School got to claim that victory.
The Indians (1-9, 1-4 Region 7-2A) downed Gordon Central (0-10, 0-5 Region 7-2A) 32-27 Friday night on the road to get their first win of the season and the first win under new head coach Kurt Napier.
“This is a special win for our senior class, and its good to be able to end the season on a win to get momentum going into the offseason,” Napier said.
Murray led 19-7 in the first half before Gordon Central scored a pair of touchdowns late in the half to grab a 21-19 lead at half.
The Indians scored the next two touchdowns though to grab a lead at 32-21, and a late Gordon Central score was not enough to erase that advantage.
The Indians came in having scored just 34 total points in their previous nine games.
Murray was almost able to match that in the season-ending victory.
“We finally got going on offense,” Napier said. “That’s been a struggle for us all year long. We played well in the run game and got some explosive plays in the passing game.”
Murray concludes the first season under Napier at 1-9. The Indians have not reached the playoffs since 2005.
