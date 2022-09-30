North Murray seeks to keep streak over Murray going
Murray County High School has been around since 1934, but the Indians have never beaten North Murray in football.
North Murray began playing football in 2009, and the newer high school in Murray County has gone 8-0 against the older high school since the two began playing each other in 2014.
North Murray will try to extend that streak, and keep its intracounty rival winless, tonight.
The Murray teams play at Murray County High at 7. The game was originally slated for a 7:30 kickoff but has been moved 30 minutes earlier in an effort to beat rain forecasted for later tonight.
The Indians are tasked with getting the first win both of the series and of their season. Under new head coach Kurt Napier, Murray is 0-5. The Mountaineers are 3-2.
To pull that off, Murray will have to overcome what has been a big disparity in offensive production so far.
Led by quarterback Seth Griffin, receivers Jadyn Rice and Judson Petty and running back Skyler Williams, North Murray has put up 40 or more points in three games and crossed the 50-point threshold twice. The lowest point output of the season for North Murray was the 14 points it scored in a 35-14 loss to Northwest Whitfield.
Murray hasn’t scored more than seven points in a game while being shut out twice. With a preseason injury to quarterback Judah Woodall leaving the Indians trying a few players at the position, most recently linebacker Aaron Flood, Murray has struggled to find consistency on offense. Murray has scored just 21 points in five games.
The Indians hope to find success against a Mountaineers defense that has allowed at least 19 points in each game and gives up 36.4 points a game.
Coahulla can clinch school record for wins with victory over Gordon Lee
Coahulla Creek will play just its sixth game of the season tonight against Gordon Lee, but the Colts can clinch a school record for wins in a season if they get a victory over the visiting Region 6-3A opponent.
The Colts’ best season in an 11-year history was the 4-6 mark Creek put up last year. With the Colts at 4-1, a win would break that mark with games to spare.
Creek tries for that milestone, and attempts to reach 3-0 in the region, at 7 in Varnell. The game, originally scheduled for 7:30, will start 30 minutes earlier.
Gordon Lee is 2-3 and 1-1 in Region 6-3A, having defeated LaFayette 26-22 last week after a 14-7 loss to Bremen.
The Colts survived an upset bid at 1-4 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe with a 25-22 victory last week.
The game features teams with differing styles.
Gordon Lee prefers to run the ball, with the Trojans second in the region behind Adairsville in rushing yards with 1,308. Running back Nate Dunfee has 662 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.
The Trojans rank last in the region in passing yards with 258.
Coahulla Creek has compiled more passing yards in one game than Gordon Lee’s total. Quarterback Kace Kinnamon, whose season high is the 270 yards he passed for against Northwest Whitfield, leads the region with 1,066 passing yards and nine passing scores. The Colts are more balanced, too, with 773 rushing yards to go with the prolific passing attack.
Northwest Whitfield opens region play at Sonoraville
After a 4-0 start followed by a loss to Darlington and then an off week, Northwest Whitfield is looking to get back on track as it starts region competition.
The Bruins open region play tonight at 7:30 with a road game at Sonoraville (3-2). It’s the start of a five-game region slate for Northwest.
It’s the first ever matchup between the new region foes, despite the schools being from the neighboring counties of Whitfield and Gordon. Sonoraville moved into Class 4A this season after spending the larger portion of the last decade in 3A.
The teams have played a common opponent this year: Darlington. Sonoraville lost to the Tigers 45-22 at home, while Northwest nearly erased a 20-point deficit but fell to Darlington 41-33 on the road.
That was the only blemish so far for the Bruins, who are led by quarterback Owen Brooker and a strong passing attack. Brooker has 1,427 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns to just three interceptions through the five games.
Sonoraville likes to throw the ball around, too, with junior QB Jaxon Pate, who has 901 yards, nine scores and six interceptions. Pate is a threat on the ground also, leading Sonoraville with 382 yards.
Christian Heritage looks to end losing skid against Ezell-Harding
After dropping three straight games, Christian Heritage School is looking to get back in the win column tonight as it welcomes a visitor from out of state.
The Lions (1-4) host Ezell-Harding Christian (2-4), a school from Nashville, Tennessee, suburb Antioch, at 7:30.
After a 21-6 win over Temple on Aug. 26, Christian Heritage has dropped games to Darlington, Pickens and St. Francis. The Lions struggled to find much offensive consistency last week against St. Francis, totaling just 147 yards.
The Lions hope to be more productive against a team that is in its first year back to playing 11-man football.
Ezell-Harding spent the last three seasons playing eight-man football. The school returned to 11-man football this year and is playing an independent schedule against other high school teams. The school had largely been playing 11-man football before that three-year hiatus, making several state playoff appearances and winning a Tennessee Class A state title in 2001.
Tonight’s game will be the first game against an out-of-state opponent for either team this season. Christian Heritage, which has only two Region 7-A Division II games on its schedule, also has a trip to North Carolina to play Asheville Christian Academy.
