Murray, North Murray wrestling teams bow out of team duals state championship

Wrestling squads from Murray County and North Murray high schools competed in the Class 3A team duals wrestling state tournament on Saturday at Stephens County High School in Toccoa, with both teams being eliminated from state championship contention in the first round of the eight-team tournament.
Murray dropped its opening match 59-12 to Gilmer, while North Murray fell to eventual state champion Rockmart 70-10 in the opener. North Murray responded to get a win in the losers bracket, a 40-39 victory over Morgan County, and finished tied for fifth in the state after a loss to fourth-place finisher Adairsville.
Murray was eliminated from the competition after a losers bracket contest against Oconee County, a 48-30 defeat.
The two Murray County schools reached the Elite 8 after wins at preliminary tournaments the previous weekend.
North Murray finished as runners-up in Area 5-3A, which was won by eventual state runner-up Gilmer, while Murray County was third in the area.
The teams turn their attention toward the upcoming traditional wrestling playoffs, in which wrestlers compete for individual state championships in each of the various weight classes as well as a team championship.
Region and area tournaments are Friday and Saturday, and the state championships begin Feb. 10 in Macon.
