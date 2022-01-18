Two of the eight teams left standing in the Class 3A team duals wrestling state tournament hail from Murray County.
The squads from Murray County High School and North Murray each took home a victory from the Class 3A preliminary meets on Saturday to punch each program's ticket to the eight-team state championship tournament.
Both teams are in action at Stephens County High School in Toccoa on Saturday, where a state champion will be crowned.
North Murray, which finished as the runner-up in Area 5-3A, earned the state bid after victories over Lumpkin County and Harlem at Harlem High School on Saturday. The Mountaineers squeaked past Lumpkin 35-33 in the opening round, then downed Area 3 champion Harlem 51-27.
Murray, after finishing third in the Area 5-3A meet, competed at Brantley County High School in the preliminaries. The Indians got past Cherokee Bluff 43-42, then downed the host school 46-36. First-year head coach Drake Enloe leads the Indians.
Gilmer, which is an area-mate of the two Murray schools and won the Area 5-3A meet, will also be at the state tournament after winning its preliminary bracket.
Murray County draws Gilmer in the first round of the eight-team tournament. North Murray takes on Rockmart in the opener. The two Murray County schools are on opposite sides of the bracket, so any potential meeting between the two teams wouldn't come until either the championship or in the third-place match.
