CHATSWORTH — The old cliché about throwing out the records when two rivals meet proved true Friday night.
It was North Murray High School’s boys basketball team that started the season 11-0 and hadn’t lost with its full complement of players.
The Murray County Indians recently went on a four-game losing streak.
That didn’t matter when Indians visited Mountaineers in a rivalry game Friday night.
Murray (7-9) outscored the Mountaineers (12-2) 26-14 in the fourth quarter to upend a deep North Murray squad 70-63.
Murray County opened the first quarter strong and grabbed a 19-17 advantage after the first period, but the ‘Neers responded to grab a 32-29 lead at half.
North Murray led 49-44 entering the final frame.
Parker Hawkins was huge in the fourth as the Indians pulled away for the upset.
Hawkins hit the first basket of the game for Murray, then didn’t score again until the fourth. In the last quarter, Hawkins blitzed North Murray for 11 points, including a 3-pointer.
Avery Jones also hit a triple in the quarter as well as a pair of free throws.
Braxton Vineyard led the Indians with 19 points, followed By Landon Bennett’s 17 and Hawkins’ 14.
The Mountaineers were playing with a full roster again after a few players were suspended for the previous two games due to a physical altercation at last week’s game against Gordon Central.
Judson Petty led North Murray with 14, while Skyler Williams scored 12 and Isaiah Morrison put in nine.
Prior to the boys game, the Murray County Lady Indians also downed their cross-town rivals on North Murray’s court.
Those teams entered with identical records at 11-4, and Murray County (12-4) wore black uniforms as they blacked out North Murray (11-5) for a 63-30 win.
With star forward Mattie Nuckolls back in the fold — she returned to action last week after missing much of the first half of the season with an injury — the Lady Indians were too much for North Murray.
Murray County led 40-11 and 59-18 after three quarters before inserting reserves for most of the shortened, six-minute fourth quarter.
Nuckolls had 14 points and nine rebounds, while Ella Dotson had 15. Bayleigh Winkler, who played for North Murray last season before moving to Murray County, scored eight for the Lady Indians against her old teammates. Skyler Mahoney had eight.
North Murray hosts Southeast Whitfield today, with the girls playing at 3 p.m. before the boys play at 4:30 p.m. Murray County’s teams play Model on the road Tuesday, with the girls starting at 6 p.m.
Also in local high school basketball action on Friday night:
Boys
Christian Heritage 88, Atlanta Classical 41
Christian Heritage (14-0) stayed undefeated Friday night with an 88-41 win on the road over Atlanta Classical (3-8)
Jax Abernathy had 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Lions. Dontae Crowder had 14, Cash Hare scored 13 points and dished six assists and Jaden Perkins scored 10.
Christian Heritage plays at Ringgold’s Heritage today at 5:30 p.m.
Heritage 62, Northwest Whitfield 49
Heritage (7-8) snapped Northwest Whitfield’s (10-4) six-game win streak Friday night when the Bruins fell 62-49 in Ringgold.
Northwest led 32-28 at halftime but scored only 17 points in the second half.
Northwest plays at Coahulla Creek today at 4:30 p.m.
Hiram 68, Dalton 44
Hiram (13-2) downed Dalton (11-2) 68-44 Friday night in a road game for the Catamounts.
Chaz Ramsey led Dalton with 11 points, while Eli Burt had 10 and Jay Anderson scored eight.
Dalton hosts Ringgold today at 4:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 61, Central-Carrollton 57
Cal Rich had a triple-double as Southeast Whitfield (6-7) grabbed an early lead and held on for a win over Central-Carrollton (12-3) 61-57 Friday night.
Rich had 13 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists and put up six blocks.
Southeast led 14-4 after the first and 26-17 at halftime.
Brayden Miles led the Raiders with 26 points, while Matthew Brock scored 14 and pulled down 12 boards.
Southeast plays at North Murray today at 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Hiram 66, Dalton 59
Dalton (9-5) dropped a road game at Hiram (14-2) Friday night 66-59.
Gracie Ridley scored 20 points and had 18 rebounds for Dalton. Kemara Washington scored 15 and BB Bates added 14.
The Lady Cats host Ringgold at 3 p.m. today.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 68, Coahulla Creek 65
Coahulla Creek (9-7) came up just short of upending undefeated Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (16-0) on the road Friday, settling for a 68-65 defeat.
Brinkley Reed led Coahulla Creek with 20, while Shea Poe scored 17 and Presley Denton scored 11.
The Lady Colts host Northwest Whitfield today at 3 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 49, Heritage 44
Northwest Whitfield (8-7) downed Heritage (6-9) 49-44 in Ringgold Friday.
Kennedy Baker and Callie White both scored 15 to lead Northwest, and Sloan Pender put in 13.
The Lady Bruins play at Coahulla Creek today at 3 p.m.
