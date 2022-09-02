Murray County (0-3) was blanked on the road by Gilmer (3-0) Friday night 36-0.
The Indians trailed 15-0 after the first quarter and had the lead up to 29-0 by halftime.
Gilmer managed one more score in the third quarter while the Bobcats ran out the clock.
The Indians continued early-season offensive struggles. After the shutout, Murray has combined for just 14 points in three games this season.
Murray falls to 0-3 in the first season under new head coach Kurt Napier. The Indians came up short against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13-7 in overtime a week ago, and the Indians will have to wait another couple of weeks to try again for that first win.
Murray is off next Friday. The Indians will be back in action on Sept. 16 for a home game against Chattooga. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. in Chatsworth.
Gilmer travels to Ringgold next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.