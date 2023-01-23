The Murray County High School and Southeast Whitfield High School wrestling teams both reached the eight-team state duals tournament for each school’s respective classification, and both teams fell in the first round Saturday before watching a region-mate take state.
Murray County went out in the first round at the Class 2A tournament in Hazelhurst to eventual runner-up Fannin County before the Indians’ Region 7-2A opponent won the state championship.
Southeast also dropped to the runner-up, Lovett, at the Class 4A tournament in Atlanta before the Raiders’ Region 7-4A foe Central-Carrollton won the title.
Both teams competed in strong regions that sent four members to the eight-team final tournament.
After reaching the state duals tourney for the second straight season, Murray County dropped to Region 7-2A team Fannin County 69-9 in the first round. After falling into the third- and fourth-place bracket, Murray found another familiar face in region foe Model, which ousted the Indians 51-27.
Landen Banks and Kristopher McGinnis were the only Murray wrestlers to take wins in individual matchups with Fannin. Banks was joined by Caleb Blair, Eli Hope, Aiden Johnson and Danny Ramirez as winners against Model.
Southeast returned to the state duals tournament for the first time in nine seasons. The Raiders were bounced from title contention with a 57-18 loss to Lovett, then fell in the consolation bracket with a 51-30 loss to Heritage, a Region 7-4A opponent.
Alejandro Maldonado, Steven Morales and Olli Webb were winners for Southeast against Lovett. Webb, a defending state traditional champ, had an individual win in the 120-pound class again in the match against Heritage. Anthony Chacon, Areli Celis, Bryan Ruiz and Wakeem Teasley also were victorious against Heritage.
The two teams now turn their attention toward traditional tournaments. Region tournaments are held Feb. 3 and Feb. 4, with the state tournament beginning Feb. 16.
