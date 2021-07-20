Murray tabs Tipton as new girls basketball coach

Chris Tipton has spent the last 14 years helping organize youth sports through the Murray County Recreation Department.
Now, he'll get to coach some of the same girls in high school basketball.
Tipton, the athletic coordinator at the county's rec department, has been named the head girls basketball coach at Murray County High School.
Tipton takes over for Keri O'Neal, who spent one season as head coach for the Lady Indians before taking the same job at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
"Our girls program has had a great deal of change over the last few years, and Coach Tipton is an experienced, dedicated, and committed coach who has the vision and plan for building our program," Murray County Principal Gina Linder said. "We are excited to welcome him back to MCHS."
It is a return to Murray County High School for an alumnus that hasn't strayed too far from the Chatsworth school. Tipton is a 1994 graduate at Murray County, and he's spent the past 17 years involved in youth sports in some form in Northwest Georgia.
He spent time as an assistant coach at Dalton's Christian Heritage School and a basketball coach at Chatsworth's Gladden Middle School in addition to his job at the rec department. He's also been a coach for a travel basketball program based in Atlanta.
