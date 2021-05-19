Murray's Redwine signs to play football at Reinhardt

Contributed photo

Murray County High School's Davis Redwine recently signed to play football at Reinhardt University. In 2020 with Murray, Redwine tallied 116 carries for 743 yards and three touchdowns while making 23 receptions for 198 yards. Front row, from left, are Brandon Redwine (father), Davis Redwine and Ashley Redwine (mother). Back row, Murray County athletics director Greg Linder, coach Chad Brewer, coach Kurt Napier and principal Gina Linder.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you