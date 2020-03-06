N. Murray boys soccer keeps perfect record intact

Baseball
Pickens 13, Southeast Whitfield 1 (game 1)
Pickens 14, Southeast Whitfield 4 (game 2)
Southeast Whitfield was swept in a doubleheader by Pickens on Friday. In game one, Jake Gentry went 1-for-3 with a single and a RBI while Adam Sowder went 1-for-2 with a single.
In game two, Brady Ensley was 1-for-2 with a single and two RBIs; Gentry went 2-for-2 with two singles and two RBIs; Bryson Lofton was 1-for-3 with a single and a run; Colby Patterson went 1-for-2 with a single and a run; and Sowder was 2-for-3 with a single, a double and two runs.
The Raiders are 6-4, 0-3 Region 6-4A.
Girls soccer
Southeast Whitfield 6, Sonoraville 0
Behind two goals each from Lesley Alanis and Eslendy Lozano, the Raiders shut out Sonoraville, 6-0. Also scoring goals for Southeast were Nancy Altimirano and Karla Hernandez. Goalkeeper Tammy Nguyen recorded the shutout. The Raiders are 3-3 and face Pickens at home Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Boys soccer
North Murray 3, LaFayette 1
North Murray picked up its first region win of the season with a 3-1 victory over LaFayette. Scoring goals for the Mountaineers were Yuriel Marquez (two) and Ivis Morales (one). Notching assists were Adolfo Garcia, Roman Guzman and Gabriel Rojas. In goal, Nick Yates had four saves. North Murray improved to 6-0, 1-0 Region 6-3A.
Girls tennis
Northwest Whitfield 5, Southeast Whitfield 0
The Bruins swept Southeast Whitfield, 5-0. For Northwest, No. 1 singles Sruthi Gireeshkumar won 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 singles Isha Mittal won 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 singles Claire Rann won 6-1, 6-1; No. 1 doubles Abby Adams and Paige Hughes won 6-0, 6-0; and No. 2 doubles Sreya Gireeshkumar and River McClain won 6-1, 6-2. The Bruins are 1-2, 1-1 Region 6-4A.
Dalton 5, Northwest Whitfield 0 (JV)
The Dalton junior varsity team swept Northwest Whitfield, 5-0, winning all matches, 8-0. Winners for the Bruins were No. 1 singles Emma Mitchell; No. 2 singles Madi Sanson; No. 3 singles Macy Mashburn; No. 1 doubles Emma Ferguson and Sarah Wise; and No. 2 doubles Halie Floyd and Jill Patel.
Boys tennis
Northwest Whitfield 5, Southeast Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield swept Southeast Whitfield, 5-0. For the Bruins, No. 1 singles Will Helton won 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 singles Gabe Kirk won 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 singles Will Sumney won 7-5, 6-1; No. 1 doubles Matthew Harris and Billy Robison won 6-4, 6-0; and No. 2 doubles Brogen Ballew and Sebastian Tomsic won 6-0, 6-1.
The Bruins are 2-1, 1-1 Region 6-4A.
Dalton 3, Northwest Whitfield 2 (JV)
Dalton's junior varsity squad beat Northwest Whitfield, 3-2. Winners for Dalton were No. 2 singles John Carson 8-4; No. 3 singles Diego Aguirre 8-2; and No. 1 doubles Nik Carlson and Ernesto Garcia 8-2.
Winners for Northwest Whitfield were No. 1 singles Collin Hall 9-7 and No. 2 doubles Hayden Adams and Nick Matthews 8-1.
Girls lacrosse
Dalton High School 9, Darlington School 5
The Catamounts got their first win of the season by beating Darlington 9-5 on Thursday night. Dalton's Ainsleigh Phelan, a junior, led all scorers with five goals. Taylor Thompson added two goals, bringing her season total to eight. Price Andersen and Tessa Townsend each had one goal each. Thompson, who plays center, won 50% of her draws (7-of-14). Goalie Chloe Swaney added 10 more saves to her season total of 35 through the first three games.
Dalton takes on Cherokee today at noon at home for the team's second area game.
