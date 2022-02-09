DSC golf team

The Dalton State College men's golf team, which won the 2021 NAIA National Championship, was honored Monday at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. A resolution was passed Monday by the State Senate honoring the team. The team is pictured with State Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton (front row, left).

 Contributed photo

