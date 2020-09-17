CHATSWORTH — As most other high school football teams in Georgia have been playing for the last two weeks, North Murray High School has been waiting, watching and practicing.
In a football season in Georgia that was already delayed by two weeks due to concerns over the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the Mountaineers got two extra weeks of practice due to starting the season with two scheduled idle weeks. With spring practice canceled and offseason workouts limited this year because of COVID-19, any extra preparation is useful.
“I think it’s been good for us,” Mountaineer head coach Preston Poag said. “We’ve got more practice and more reps. We’re definitely more prepared than we would have been two weeks ago. We’re just ready to hit somebody besides us.”
The Mountaineers get to hit somebody else when they finally suit up for their season opener at home Friday at 7:30 p.m. against a Northwest Whitfield team that comes in with two victories already behind them.
“I think that off time gave us more time to prepare for Northwest and get in better condition,” said Noah Lunsford, a senior running back for the Mountaineers.
Aside from conditioning, Poag said the two extra weeks of practice have allowed the coaching staff to work more on all sides of the ball.
“Usually, you’re so focused on offense and defense that you don’t get a whole lot of time on special teams,” Poag said. “We’ve had a little more time to do that.
One negative, Poag said, of starting the season later is the lack of experience in game situations for some of the younger players on the team. After losing 19 seniors, some younger players will have to step into larger roles with the Mountaineers. Northwest, on the other hand, already has had two opportunities to work out those early-season jitters.
“We won’t complain about that,” Poag said. “This year is a different one for everybody, and we’re just trying to control what we can.”
Lunsford said he and several teammates spent the first two football Fridays watching other teams, including Northwest.
“A lot of us went and watched other games,” Lunsford said. “After they got out there, it hits you that you want to be out there too. It just makes you more hungry to get started.”
Lunsford can feed that hunger Friday against Northwest in the first-ever matchup between the two schools from neighboring counties.
“I always like to play local schools,” Poag said of the game. “It’s good for the community, and you get a lot of excitement.”
“There’s some guys over there that we all know,” Lunsford said of Northwest. “We’re excited to be able to play them.”
Regardless of the opponent, Poag said he’s excited to get his team back out on the field. Coming off the school’s best football season, an 11-2 finish and a region in 2019, the Mountaineers are tasked with keeping that positive momentum going.
“We had a really big year last year, but now it’s finally time that these guys have to take the baton and move the program forward,” Poag said.
