Six North Murray High School Mountaineers put pen to paper on Tuesday.
The largest group of college football signees ever at North Murray made it official with five different college programs in a ceremony at the school on Tuesday.
A joint ceremony saw all six sign to applause from the assembled crowd in North Murray’s cafeteria.
“I can remember when all these guys were eighth graders and freshmen, and now here they all stand getting ready to go to college,” North Murray head coach Preston Poag said.
Seth Griffin is headed to Georgia State University. Jadyn Rice is bound for Shorter University. Liam Rogers and John Craig will play at Point University. Ryan Maton will suit up at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Jafet Cuenca signed with Anderson University.
Griffin had a handful of offers from some smaller schools, but it was an offer to join Georgia State as a preferred walk-on that won him over.
Griffin was Class 2A’s passing leader in 2022, piling up 2,748 passing yards and 25 touchdowns to pair with 788 rushing yards and 15 scores. Griffin started for three years behind center for the Mountaineers.
“The standard has been set pretty high here at North Murray for quarterbacks,” Poag said.
Some of those recent North Murray QBs include Preston Poag Jr., who played collegiately at Eastern Kentucky and the University of Pikeville after playing in high school for his father, and Ladd McConkey, who has two national championships as a wide receiver at Georgia.
“But (Griffin) has set the standard for the next one,” said Poag. Griffin was the first three-year starter for North Murray.
Rice, an electric wide receiver, heads to Shorter in Rome to play for the NCAA Division II school. Rice was one of Griffin’s go-to guys, along with rising senior Judson Petty, and led Class 2A in receiving in 2022 with 1,005 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Shorter, which also signed Murray County lineman Eli Hope this year, finished 3-8 in 2022 in the Gulf South Conference.
Rogers, a linebacker, and Craig, a defensive end, are both headed to NAIA program Point University.
Rogers tallied 88 tackles and six tackles for loss in his senior season with the Mountaineers, earning a Region 7-2A first team nod. Craig made opposing quarterbacks miserable as a pass rusher.
Point, located in West Point on Georgia’s border with Alabama, plays in the Mid-South Conference of the NAIA. The Skyhawks a year ago finished 4-7, but went 4-2 over the final six games after an 0-5 start.
Maton heads to UVA-Wise, a member of the South Atlantic Conference in NCAA Division II. Maton protected Griffin as a Region 7-2A first team lineman, tallying 28 pancake blocks.
Cuenca played a handful of positions at North Murray despite spending a good portion of his senior season on the sideline with an injury. He’ll be a kicker and punter in college at Anderson University.
Located in Anderson, Indiana, the Ravens play in NCAA’s Division III in the Heartland Conference.
