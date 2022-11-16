Nineteen months ago, it began with a $4 million capital fund budget amendment.
Thursday, it will host first and second round play in the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship.
Dalton Stadium, a joint effort between Dalton Public Schools and the city, was completed in March and chosen as a host site earlier this month for the tournament. Dalton State College’s men’s soccer team is the host school and No. 1 seed in the four-team bracket.
The Roadrunners, Columbia International, Cumberlands and Indiana Tech will all take the turf field at the Dalton Stadium on Thursday, with the winner of the two-game tournament advancing to the final site in Decatur, Alabama.
City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said the benefits are already being reaped from the multi-use field.
“It’s a big deal for the city,” Frazier said. “The people that are going to be traveling to this tournament for a chance to see their kids or school win a national championship. They’re going to be staying in hotels here, eating in restaurants here ... and enjoying what we have to offer.
“I think it’s the sort of thing that we’ll see have a big economic impact on the community going forward, just like when we host any other tournament.”
Completed in March, Dalton Stadium seats nearly 3,000 and is on the campus of The Dalton Academy and Dalton Junior High School. Both schools use the multi-use field, which is striped with football, soccer and lacrosse lines, for athletic events. The stadium has also served as the home turf for Dalton State’s men’s and women’s soccer teams this fall. Dalton Public Schools Director of Operations Rusty Lount said it is “hard to describe” the benefits the stadium has created.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Lount said. “We put a lot of time and effort into that field. We worked out a joint partnership with the city. We were able to work it out with Dalton State. There is now a semi-pro team out of Dalton that we are working with. There’s just a lot of opportunities for our kids long-term that I don’t know if we really had before.”
The stadium contains one of four fields in Whitfield County that meets Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) size requirements. Riverbend Park has one, and Heritage Point Park has the other two. Lount said the project to build a FIFA-sized field had been in the works for nearly 10 years.
“We’ve talked for a long time about building a nice stadium that has a professional-sized field,” Lount said. “I’m really excited that we have that. It’s probably one of the nicest fields from Chattanooga to Atlanta. I don’t know if there is one of the same caliber — in the stadium format that we have — in that span. That’s pretty exciting, and there’s a lot of interest in it. It stays pretty full now.”
Frazier noted the ambition of Dalton State’s athletic department to host events in Whitfield County. In October, the NAIA tabbed the Dalton Golf & Country Club as host of the 2024 Men’s Golf National Championship, Dalton State’s first time hosting the tournament. Frazier said these efforts have positive effects on Roadrunner athletes, but also the Greater Dalton area.
“The athletic department is really active in bringing some of those things to town,” Frazier said. “It’s great, not just for their athletes but for the community. We’re looking forward to seeing a lot more stuff like this, whether it be at Dalton Stadium or other parks and rec facilities also.”
Dalton State previously played on the turf field at Lakeshore Park in Dalton, but moved regular season games to the new stadium once it was complete.
“We loved that place. We built incredible memories there,” Dalton State men’s and women’s soccer head coach Saif Alsafeer said. “The wonderful thing about Dalton Stadium is that we have already built some incredible memories there.”
Dalton State is one of two colleges hosting tournament games in the Peach State, as Georgia Gwinnett College will host first and second round games, along with colleges in Missouri, Indiana, Florida, Alabama, Kansas and Oklahoma.
The NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship Selection Committee — a group of head coaches and administrators from the association — named Dalton State a host on Nov. 3. According to a release from the NAIA, the committee took into account “geography, facilities and host qualification” when deciding host schools.
With five players from the Dalton area on the Roadrunners’ roster, high school communities can watch former students compete at the next level in front of a home crowd.
“When we represent Dalton State, we’re representing Dalton State, but also much more than that,” Alsafeer said. “The love for soccer here is contagious. It’s everything to get to host here in Dalton.”
Frazier said playing host gives another benefit to students from elementary to high school who want to play at the next level.
“I think it’s great for this community to be able to see some of our kids play on at Dalton State,” Frazier said. “Now that we’ve got a facility where the NAIA can put their first and second rounds, not only can we see them competing for conference tournaments here, but we can also see them get started on their quest for a national championship.”
