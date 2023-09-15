TUNNEL HILL — Javier “JJ” Plaza had kicked goals on the field at Northwest Whitfield High School before.
Those were just goals for the strong Northwest soccer program.
A new add to Northwest Bruins football in his senior year, Plaza delivered for Northwest in a wild comeback win last week.
No. 68 was perfect in all five of his extra-point attempts, but the biggest kick of his new football career came with just seconds left on the clock.
Northwest had erased a 28-point deficit against North Murray to tie the game at 35 late in the fourth quarter.
After the Bruins made a frantic drive in the final minute, quarterback Gavin Nuckolls centered the ball on the 20-yard line, and the Bruins called timeout with just seconds left.
Plaza time.
“I wasn’t nervous at all,” Plaza said after the game. “I just knew I had to do it, and that’s it.”
The 5-foot-6-inch, 116-pound senior booted the ball in an arc that perfectly cleared the crossbar by just inches as it sailed just far enough for the 36-yard game-winner. 38-35 Bruins.
Plaza began jumping in celebration not long after the ball left his leg. His teammates mobbed him as he ran toward the sideline.
“It was an amazing emotion just celebrating with my team,” Plaza said.
The packed stands on the Northwest side chanted “JJ, JJ” even as the celebration continued after the game went final.
“He’s been a tremendous part of our football team,” Northwest Whitfield football coach Josh Robinson said. “He came out late and won the position outright, and he’s done a tremendous job.”
As a junior for the Bruins’ soccer team last spring, Plaza put in five goals and one assist on the season for a Northwest team that won Region 7-4A.
“He’s a good soccer player, and he came out and has just been committed to us,” Robinson said.
Plaza split kicking duties on extra points with fellow senior Cristobal Campos early in the season before taking over the job. Campos still handles the kickoff duties.
“They’ve been a good tandem for us,” Robinson said.
Plaza didn’t get much work other than kicking PATs in two lopsided victories two begin the season for Northwest, but he hit a 32-yard field goal against Ringgold that handed the Bruins a 17-3 lead at the time. The Bruins would go on to lose 21-17.
Plaza came up short on a longer field goal to end the first half against North Murray last week, but he had just enough leg to get the game-winning kick in a memorable victory for the Bruins.
“I’m really proud of him because I know he really wants to do good and he’s really worked hard,” Robinson said.
