Sophia Voyles last suited up for Coahulla Creek High School's softball team last fall, but her navy No. 21 jersey will now be a fixture at all future Lady Colt home softball games.
Voyles, who starred as a pitcher at Coahulla Creek before graduating in May, had her number retired before Coahulla Creek's home game Thursday night. The two-time Daily Citizen-News All-Area Player of the Year is set to begin her softball career at Georgia Tech this spring.
She's the first softball player at the school to receive such an honor. Hannah Locke's No. 12 basketball jersey is the only other number retired by the school.
Voyles dominated on the mound at Coahulla Creek. She was the school's career leader in strikeouts before her senior season in 2020, then nearly doubled her total to 696 by the time she stepped off the high school mound for the final time. She led the Lady Colts to the program's first region championship in 2020.
"Sophia not only put up huge numbers during her time here, but she also was a great teammate and that will always stand out to me," Coahulla Creek head coach Josh Swiney said when it was announced last December that Voyles' number would be retired. "She has certainly been an outstanding role model to the younger players in our program. She's such a selfless, team-first type player and very deserving of the recognition."
