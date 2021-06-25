North Georgia Toyota sponsoring hole-in-one contest

Contributed photo

North Georgia Toyota in Dalton is sponsoring a hole-in-one for the 13th annual Eddie King Memorial Golf Tournament sponsored by the Northwest Georgia Senior Association at Nob North Golf Course on Monday. From left are Robert Lloyd, tournament vice chairman; Eddie Brooker, North Georgia Toyota president; Wiley Jones, tournament chairman; and Greg Epps, North Georgia Toyota general manager. The tournament has raised over $100,000 in college scholarships for area high school students.