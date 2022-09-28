North Georgia Toyota will award a certificate for $40,000 to the first golfer to score a hole-in-one on the eighth hole at The Farm Golf Club in Rocky Face during the DOC-UP charity golf event on Monday, Oct. 3. The hole-in-one winner will be allowed to select any North Georgia Toyota vehicle and apply the $40,000 to the purchase price. North Georgia Toyota is also sponsoring additional prizes for a hole-in-one on the other par 3 holes on the course.
“Whenever we ask North Georgia Toyota if they can again sponsor our DOC-UP golf event, Greg Epps always replies, ‘Oh yes we can!’” DOC-UP board member Jim Touhy said.
DOC-UP (The Dalton Organization Of Churches United For People) is a local community organization. The money raised will be used in Whitfield County to help families who need assistance paying past due rent or utilities, and some prescriptions, due to unexpected circumstances.
To register to play in the event or for more information, call Amber at (706) 260-1679.
