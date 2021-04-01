Boys soccer
North Murray 4, Murray County 0
North Murray (9-5-1) earned a shutout win at cross-town foe Murray County (7-7) Thursday night 4-0.
Bryan Rico scored the first goal of the match with 14 minutes left in the first half and led the Mountaineers with two goals. Uriel Marquez scored another goal, while Eliezer Velasquez knocked in a goal and picked up an assist. North Murray goalkeeper Victor Paniagua tallied seven saves.
It's the second victory for North Murray over the Indians this season. The Mountaineers won 9-0 in February.
North Murray plays at Coahulla Creek on Tuesday, April 13, while the Indians are done with their regular season schedule. Murray, which is currently fourth in the Region 6-3A standings, will wait and see if they'll hold on to one of four playoff spots for the region. North Murray is currently the second seed in the region.
Girls soccer
North Murray 1, Murray County 0
North Murray (6-5-1) made the short trip across Chatsworth to face Murray County on Thursday, and the Lady Mountaineers (2-11) came away with a 1-0 victory.
North Murray also defeated the Lady Indians when the two met earlier this season, defeating Murray 2-0 on Feb. 9.
Murray County is back at it on the road tonight against Rockmart, playing at 6. North Murray plays at Coahulla Creek at 5 p.m. on April 13.
