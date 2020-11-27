North Murray can't overcome early deficit, falls to North Hall in playoff opener

North Murray High School's season ended Friday night, when the Mountaineers fell 36-28 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on the road at Gainesville's North Hall.
North Hall recovered an onside kick to begin the game, and North Murray trailed 21-0 by the early second quarter.
The Mountaineers finally got some offense going late in the first half, and quarterback Seth Griffin threw a six-yard touchdown pass to D'Ante Tidwell to get North Murray on the board with a minute left before half.
In the second half, North Murray got closer when Shawn Myers picked up a North Hall fumble and ran it back for a touchdown.
North Hall added another score to put North Murray down 29-14 at the end of the third.
Seth Griffin threw two more touchdown passes in the fourth, one to Cade Petty and a 35-yarder to Noah Lunsford, but North Hall added another touchdown to hold off the Mountaineer comeback.
North Hall piled up 370 yards on the ground.
The Mountaineers closed their season at 6-4, 6-2 in Region 6-3A. North Hall (7-4, 5-1 Region 7-3) will advance to play at Greater Atlanta Christian in the second round on Friday.
