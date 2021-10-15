North Murray cruises past winless LFO for region win

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School scored first, but North Murray did most of the damage after that in a 56-17 Mountaineer win.
North Murray (5-2, 3-2 Region 6-3A) earned a Region 6-3A victory on the road Friday night over winless LFO (0-7, 0-6 Region 6-3A).
The Mountaineers trailed 7-0 after an early LFO touchdown pass, but a Jadyn Rice rushing touchdown tied the game midway through the first, and the Mountaineers sprinted out to a 49-17 lead by halftime.
Seth Griffin dealt five first-half touchdown passes for North Murray, including three to Rice. Judson Petty caught one of those touchdowns and also recovered an LFO fumble for a touchdown.
After halftime, a Petty one-yard rushing touchdown was the only score as the Mountaineers bled the clock.
The win puts North Murray at 3-2 in the region with three games left to play.
They'll continue region play Friday with a trip across town to play rival Murray County at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.