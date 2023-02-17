CHATSWORTH — Region 7-2A Co-Player of the Year Jeremias Heard made his presence heard in Friday night’s championship game.
The Model High School center scored nine of his 17 points in the final frame, capping a 17-5 Blue Devil run that sealed a 70-53 victory over North Murray High School. With the loss, North Murray fell to 22-3 (10-3, Region 7-2A), while Model improved to 20-4 (11-2, Region 7-2A).
A turnaround season for North Murray that saw the Mountaineers earn the top seed in the region during the regular season won’t include a region title.
The Mountaineers made it a game in the fourth, shrinking the 52-37 Model lead at the end of the third to five points. As quickly as the lead fell, the Blue Devil defense stopped Mountaineer chances and scored big shots in the paint to put it away.
“We cut it to five and I believe they went on a 6-0 run,” North Murray head coach Tim Ellis said. “They answered our little flurry, we never did answer again.”
Judson Petty led North Murray with 13 points, while JD Ellis added eight and Zavon McDade and Beau Ellis added seven points. For the visitors, Jayden Hames added 17 and Stevie Dallas scored 11.
Model started the game on a 13-2 run, courtesy of a pair of threes and a flurry of shots from the field. North Murray answered with a 13-4 run of its own. Beau Ellis knocked down three free throws and a shot from the field to bring the home team within two. The second quarter went back and forth, with the visitors building a 39-30 lead.
This season marks a remarkable comeback from a year ago. Last year’s squad won only seven games, and Ellis said all credit for the drastic improvement is due to his players.
“It’s credit to those in the locker room,” he said. “It’s a credit to their desire to flush what happened as far as wins and losses — not for a lack of effort or anything — down the drain. Kudos to those guys in the locker room. They bought in, they believed in how we were going to play and the change in our system, and it paid a lot of dividends.”
North Murray hosts the three seed from Region 8 in the first round of the state playoffs, while Model hosts the fourth seed from Region 8. Both games are on Tuesday or Wednesday. No matter the opponent, Ellis said the goal and the plan is the same — playing the brand of North Murray basketball that got them this far.
“We are who we are,” he said. “A tiger isn’t going to change its stripes this late in the year. We’re going to come in Sunday, scout. Film, watch, get familiar with things and put it together and execute.”
