North Murray falls short after big comeback attempt

The Mountaineers of North Murray High School (5-3, 5-2 Region 6-3A) faced a steep climb after the first quarter at Adairsville (6-3, 5-2 Region 6-3A) Friday night, falling behind 28-0.
They trekked up most of that mountain, but fell short of completing the comeback, losing 42-35.
Seth Griffin got the comeback started with a touchdown run before a D'Ante Tidwell 54-yard score got North Murray back to 28-14 with the first half waning, but a 75-yard rushing touchdown from Adairsville's Eli Agnew made it 35-14 at the break.
Griffin got another rushing touchdown in the third before Adairsville pushed the lead to 42-21.
Griffin found Cade Petty for a 45-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter, then a Griffin pass to Michael McDade cut the deficit to just one score with 7:23 left.
North Murray couldn't muster another score, and Adairsville took the game and Region 6-3A's second seed.
With the win, the Tigers will host in the first round of the state playoffs.
The Mountaineers can secure the region's third seed with a road win over LaFayette Friday at 7:30 p.m.
