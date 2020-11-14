North Murray falls short after big comeback attempt

Randy Parker/The Daily Tribune News

North Murray High School's Noah Lunsford runs with the ball against Adairsville Friday night.

 

The Mountaineers of North Murray High School (5-3, 5-2 Region 6-3A) faced a steep climb after the first quarter at Adairsville (6-3, 5-2 Region 6-3A) Friday night, falling behind 28-0.

They trekked up most of that mountain, but fell short of completing the comeback, losing 42-35.

Seth Griffin got the comeback started with a touchdown run before a D'Ante Tidwell 54-yard score got North Murray back to 28-14 with the first half waning, but a 75-yard rushing touchdown from Adairsville's Eli Agnew made it 35-14 at the break.

Griffin got another rushing touchdown in the third before Adairsville pushed the lead to 42-21.

Griffin found Cade Petty for a 45-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter, then a Griffin pass to Michael McDade cut the deficit to just one score with 7:23 left.

North Murray couldn't muster another score, and Adairsville took the game and Region 6-3A's second seed.

With the win, the Tigers will host in the first round of the state playoffs.

The Mountaineers can secure the region's third seed with a road win over LaFayette Friday at 7:30 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you