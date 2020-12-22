Girls
North Murray 34, Northwest Whitfield 31
North Murray (2-4, 0-2 Region 6-3A) had a big third quarter and then held on late to defeat Northwest Whitfield (2-5, 2-0 Region 7-4A) in the Mistletoe Madness tournament at the Mountaineers' arena Tuesday.
In a game where points were at a premium, North Murray scored 16 of its 34 in the third quarter to turn a 17-13 halftime deficit into a 29-24 lead entering the fourth quarter. North Murray scored the last 10 of those points in the final three minutes to get some separation on Northwest. The Lady Bruins clawed back with a 7-0 run to within 32-31 with just over a minute to go.
North Murray's Ava Robinette calmly knocked down two free throws with 13.6 seconds left to give the Mountaineers a three-point advantage, and the North Murray defense shut down Northwest before they could get a potential game-tying shot off.
Robinette scored five points for North Murray, while Tenley Gladson hit four 3-pointers to lead with 15 points. Abby Young had eight points, while Gracie Pittman scored six.
Autumn Wiley scored 12 for Northwest Whitfield, while Emma Allen, McKenzie Brueckner and Courtney Jones all contributed eight points.
The teams matched up Tuesday in the consolation bracket of the holiday tournament in Chatsworth after both fell in their opening-round games Monday. North Murray plays in the fifth place game against Ringgold today at 12:30 p.m., while Northwest plays Chattooga for seventh place at 11 a.m.
Ringgold 51, Dalton 34
Dalton (6-2, 3-0 Region 5-6A) fell behind after Ringgold (7-3, 3-2 Region 6-3A) had a big second quarter, and the Lady Catamounts couldn't recover as Ringgold went on to a 51-34 win in the Mistletoe Madness tournament at North Murray High School Tuesday.
Dalton trailed 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Ringgold opened the second quarter by scoring 13 of the period's first 14 points to take a 25-10 lead. Dalton closed it to 27-16 at halftime, but Ringgold kept it going in the second half to get the victory.
Dalton finishes the Chatsworth-hosted tournament at 1-1 after a victory over North Murray in the first round Monday. The Catamounts were not competing for the tournament's championship.
Dalton next plays on Jan. 2, when they'll travel to Tunnel Hill to play Northwest Whitfield at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.