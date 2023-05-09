Former North Murray High School standout Luke Griffin is making the move from the Southeastern Conference to the Big Ten.
After four seasons at the University of Missouri, the offensive lineman announced Monday his commitment to play college football at Purdue University.
The 2019 North Murray graduate entered the NCAA's transfer portal last month after four years at Mizzou. Griffin redshirted in his first season, then appeared in nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2020. Griffin appeared in all 13 games for the Tigers in 2021, starting the final six, but 2022 saw Griffin make just one start in 11 appearances.
Griffin will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Griffin will play under Marcus Johnson, his former position coach at Missouri. Johnson was the offensive line coach for the Tigers before being hired for the same position at Purdue in March.
