Ethan Lents dreamed of being a high school head baseball coach, but he only wanted to do it at one school: His alma mater.
The 2013 North Murray High School graduate gets a chance to lead the program he once played for as its new head baseball coach. The school announced the hire of Lents on Monday night.
“I wanted to get into coaching, but the dream job was to be at North Murray. It’s kind of funny how things work out sometimes,” Lents said. “I wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t at North Murray. That’s the leading factor to why I’m wanting to do it. I want to build a successful program.”
Lents played four years of baseball for the Mountaineers under then-head coach Steve Granger, who is now North Murray’s softball coach and athletics director.
Former North Murray head coach Seth Hickman left to coach baseball at Ooltewah High School after the 2022 season, and Lents reached out to his old coach about the opening.
“I heard that the position came open, and I just contacted coach Granger to see if I could put my name in,” Lents said.
Lents will teach at the school in a special education position and coach the Mountaineer baseball program.
“I’ve dreamed about being a coach for a long time, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to do it,” Lents said.
After high school, Lents played baseball at Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee. Lents originally intended to pursue a career in teaching and coaching, but instead got a degree in business management.
He’d been working as an insurance salesman at Farm Bureau Insurance prior to taking the job.
“I wanted to do two things in my life,” Lents said. “I wanted to sell insurance, which is what my dad did for years, and I wanted to coach baseball.”
Lents intends to get to know his new team over a series of optional workouts throughout the summer. He said his goal is to build “a program, not just a team,” so players at local middle schools will work with the team too.
“It’s not just for the next few years coming, but I’m thinking long-term as well,” Lents said.
