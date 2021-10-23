CHATSWORTH -- The battle of Murray County was a game of runs, as North Murray High School scored the first 35 points and the final 20 -- surrendering 20-straight to homestanding Murray County in-between -- to win 55-20 Friday.
"It was a roller coaster ride," said Preston Poag, North Murray's head coach. "We had so many penalties -- some of those were picky, but not all of them were bad calls -- and that changed momentum, but we got fired up at the end of the third quarter" and reestablished hegemony.
Up 35-20, the Mountaineers (6-2, 4-2 Region 6-3A) defense held on a 4th-and-goal from the 13, and then Jadyn Rice evaded practically every member of the Indians (1-8, 0-7 in Region 6-3A) defense for a 60-yard touchdown -- one of seven touchdown passed tossed Friday by Seth Griffin -- on the ensuing drive to send the visitors to the final quarter with a 42-20 advantage. Griffin's interception in the red zone ended another threatening Murray County drive, and then Griffin hit Judson Petty on a pump-and-go play for a 23-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 49-20 with 10:56 remaining in the game.
"Defense was good at times and bad at times -- they hit us with some big plays, (as) the secondary didn't play well -- (so) we put Seth (Griffin) in there," Poag said. "We've tried not to play him much (on defense) because we didn't want to get him hurt, but he changed the game when he was in there."
Rice dropped what would have been a first-down reception on the game's second play, but found immediate redemption by hanging onto a 56-yard touchdown pass on the next play to give the Mountaineers a 7-0 advantage. North Murray's Liam Rogers recovered a fumble forced by Devin Hunte on the Murray County 18, and Griffin capitalized with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Petty.
Rogers hauled in a pass from Griffin in the center of the field around Murray County's 15, then did the rest himself by breaking quickly to his right for a 32-yard touchdown reception and a 21-0 advantage with 3:17 left in the opening quarter. Then, a botched pitch was picked up by North Murray's Logan Gray and run in for a short touchdown to extend the lead to 28-0 with 98 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
After stopping Murray County on downs at the North Murray 45, Griffin and Rice connected for a pair of long completions, and then Griffin's 13-yard touchdown pass to Petty on the third play of the drive extended the margin to 35-0 with less than a minute elapsed in the second quarter.
Taylor Carrell broke several North Murray tackles and then outran the rest of the defense for a 45-yard touchdown pass from Justice Knotts to put the home side on the board with 5:27 left in the half. The pair connected again on a go route down the sidelines where Carrell beat his defender for a 27-yard touchdown with eight seconds left in the first half, and they paired up again for the two-point conversion to reach the locker room down by 21.
On 4th-and-10, Knotts rolled to his left, spotted daylight, and ran in for a 15-yard touchdown on Murray County's first drive of the second half, but they failed on a two-point attempt and never scored again.
The Mountaineers, who hammered the Indians last season, 56-8, and have never lost to their intra-county rivals, closed the game's scoring with 6:31 remaining with a 50-yard touchdown pass by Griffin to Kaden Myers.
North Murray will hosts Adairsville next Friday, while the Indians will carry an eight-game losing streak into their season finale at Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.