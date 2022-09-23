CHATSWORTH — A potent offensive attack led North Murray High School to a home win over Haralson County Friday night to open region 7-2A play.
The Mountaineers (3-2, 1-0 Region 7-2A) pulled away in the third and held off Haralson (1-4, 0-1 Region 7-2A) for a 40-29 win.
North Murray quarterback Seth Griffin continued to have the hot hand and quick feet. Griffin rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more.
“We played a tough non-region schedule, it showed us what we have to improve on,” Griffin said. “We came out tonight and put it all together, this is a special offense.”
Griffin fought his way through the heart of the Haralson defense for a 12-yard touchdown to put North Murray up 6-0 after the first quarter. North Murray sophomore standout Tyler Henry scored the first touchdown of his career for the Mountaineers early in the second quarter, a 7-yard dash to the end zone that put the Mountaineers up 13-0.
“It felt great, it felt great,” Henry said of his first touchdown. “It was a sweep play and I got in.”
Caden Hughes for Haralson answered with a touchdown of his own, a 51-yard scamper to keep the game close at 13-7. Griffin soon added his second rushing touchdown of the game. Griffin then added a passing touchdown just before halftime, an 11-yard strike to a wide open Jadyn Rice. Griffin hit Judson Petty on a 2-point conversion to put North Murray up 27-14 at halftime.
The North Murray offense continued to pull away in the third quarter. Griffin found Petty on a 20-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. Tyler Henry broke free for his second rushing touchdown late in the third quarter to expand the North Murray lead to 40-14 entering the fourth quarter.
Caden Hughes and Holden Davis added late scores for Haralson, but it was too little too late as North Murray held on for the 40-29 victory.
North Murray will travel across town to take on rival Murray County next week. Kickoff at Murray Field is set for 7:30 p.m.
Haralson will host Gordon Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.