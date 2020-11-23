Boys
Coahulla Creek 53, Signal Mountain 40
Coahulla Creek (2-0) faced a 10-point first-quarter deficit, but pulled away to defeat Signal Mountain (0-2) 53-40 Monday night at a Thanksgiving tournament at Rossville's Ridgeland High School.
Riley Mutter scored 28 points to lead the Colts, while Will Locke tallied eight.
Six Colts hit at least one three-pointer to help Coahulla Creek pull away.
Soddy Daisy 59, North Murray 49
North Murray (0-1) fell to Tennessee's Soddy Daisy (1-0) 59-49 Monday night at home to open their season.
The game was part of the school's 2020 "Turkey Jam," a three-day event that includes seven varsity girls and boys basketball games.
Playing without the members of the team that are still with the Mountaineer football team, which plays in the Class 3A playoffs Friday, North Murray exchanged baskets early with Soddy Daisy before the latter took a 27-16 lead into half.
The Trojans continued their momentum into the third, starting the second half on an 11-2 run to build a 20-point advantage.
The Mountaineers trimmed the score to as little as 10, but couldn't make a comeback.
Isaiah Morrison and JaNyious Ross both scored 15 to lead North Murray, with eight of Morrison's coming in the fourth quarter.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 62, Signal Mountain 47
Coahulla Creek (2-0) defeated Signal Mountain (0-1) 62-47 Monday night at a Thanksgiving tournament at Rossville's Ridgeland High School.
Jillian Poe scored 22 points to lead the Lady Colts, while Katelyn Richards added 13 and Kenley Woods scored 11.
"Signal is a well-coached team," Coahulla Creek head coach Jody Bacchus said. "Hats off to them. I'm proud of the energy and purpose my girls played with tonight."
North Murray 38, Soddy Daisy 26
North Murray (1-0) opened its 2020 season with a win over Tennessee's Soddy Daisy (0-1) 38-26 Monday night at home.
The game was part of the school's 2020 "Turkey Jam," a three-day event that includes seven varsity girls and boys basketball games.
Aubri Blankenship was North Murray's top scorer with 12, while Tenley Gladson tallied 10. Abby Young also hit two three-pointers to finish with six points.
