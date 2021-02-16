SONORAVILLE — Through three and a half quarters in the North Murray High School boys basketball team's Region 6-3A tournament game against Rockmart Tuesday, the Mountaineers just couldn't pull away.
Every North Murray (11-12) flurry would be answered with a Rockmart (6-16) run that kept the game close.
That changed late in the fourth quarter.
Sixth-seeded North Murray turned a modest lead into a convincing 69-57 win Tuesday over seven seed Rockmart in the tournament at Sonoraville High, advancing to the tournament's quarterfinals Thursday, where they'll play cross-town rival Murray County at 6 p.m. with a spot in the semifinals and state tournament on the line.
North Murray got a first half advantage and never gave it up, despite the game being within five points for most of the evening.
The Mountaineers held the advantage at 28-24 at halftime, then 46-40 at the end of the third. As time ticked down in the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers began to get the separation they needed.
After leading 60-55 with 1:40 left, North Murray outscored Rockmart 12-2 the rest of the way.
Michael McDade got a putback score. D'Ante Tidwell scored an acrobatic layup through a foul. JaNyious Ross hit free throws and Ty Kendrick hit a pull-up jumper.
Ross didn't save his scoring for the end of the game. The senior was the engine of the North Murray offense all game, hitting three 3-pointers and churning out 23 points to help keep that Mountaineer advantage. Kendrick also hit three from behind the arc and scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter. Seth Griffin scored 11 and McDade scored 10.
The Mountaineers face a familiar obstacle Thursday, where the two Chatsworth teams travel south to Sonoraville to decide which school's season will continue. Murray County, which entered the tournament as the third seed, had a bye in the first round of the tournament.
The winner gets a spot in the semifinals Friday and a guaranteed berth in the Class 3A state playoffs. The top four teams from each region make it to the tournament.
Murray County won both regular season contests with North Murray, the last ending with a game-winning 3-pointer from Murray County's Ethan Jackson in overtime.
