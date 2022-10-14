BLUE RIDGE — North Murray High School’s offense came alive after halftime, but a huge deficit at the break was too much for the Mountaineers to make up in a 68-42 loss on the road against Region 7-2A opponent Fannin County Friday night.
North Murray (5-3, 3-1 Region 7-2A) got out to a rough start, and a fumbled kick off followed by two more first-half turnovers left the Mountaineers in a hole they couldn’t climb out of.
A potent Fannin (4-3, 2-1 Region 7-2A) ground game, led by quarterback Corbin Davenport, seemed unstoppable. Davenport collected three first-half rushing touchdowns and threw two more as Fannin built a 35-0 halftime lead.
North Murray got on track to start the second half. Senior quarterback Seth Griffin hit Judson Petty for a touchdown just minutes into the third quarter. Petty added a rushing touchdown on the Mountaineers’ next possession.
Fannin County continued to stretch their lead behind their rushing attack. Fannin added touchdowns from Bryson Holloway and Carson Collis, pushing their lead to 48-14.
North Murray countered with a Griffin touchdown pass to Hudson Hulett, his first varsity touchdown catch. The next three North Murray possessions all ended with the same result, with Griffin finding Jadyn Rice for three straight touchdown passes.
The Griffin-to-Rice scoring frenzy was too little, too late for North Murray as they failed to close the gap.
Griffin finished with five touchdown passes, all in the second half, in the loss.
North Murray has another road region game next week. The Mountaineers will play Model in Rome on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Fannin will play on the road against Murray County next week.
