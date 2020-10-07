North Murray/Southeast, Coahulla Creek/Adairsville football games this month bumped to Saturday, Oct. 24

High school football games later this month between North Murray and Southeast Whitfield and Coahulla Creek and Adairsville have been moved to Saturday, Oct. 24.
Both games, which were scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23, will be played the next day because of a rescheduled game between North Murray and Coahulla Creek on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Coahulla Creek plays at Adairsville at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, while Southeast hosts North Murray at 7 p.m. the same day.
The games were moved to accommodate the rescheduled game between North Murray and Coahulla Creek, which would have been played just three days before originally scheduled Friday games.
That Coahulla Creek game against North Murray, originally set for Oct. 2, was rescheduled due to positive tests for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) within Coahulla Creek High School. The Colts' game this Friday at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe was also postponed and has not been rescheduled, Coahulla Creek head coach Danny Wilson said.
If a game postponed due to COVID-19 is not rescheduled and completed, it will be considered a “no contest” and not count against either team’s record, according to Georgia High School Association rules.
Other area high school football games have been affected in the last week due to COVID-19. Christian Heritage's game, scheduled for last Friday, also was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests among the players at their scheduled opponent, Lakeway Christian Academy in Morristown, Tennessee. Prior to last Friday, the first four weeks of the are high school football season had no rescheduled or postponed games.
