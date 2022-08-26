CHATSWORTH — After opening the year with a loss at Dalton, North Murray (1-1) bounced back by surviving a shootout Friday night in a 54-50 home win over Pickens (0-2).
North Murray sealed their first win of the season with just under a minute to play. Quarterback Seth Griffin found Jadyn Rice on a short pass and Rice took care of the rest. The senior wide receiver broke several tackles on his way to the end zone, sealing the North Murray win with the late touchdown.
“It felt great. I feel like a million bucks,” Rice said of his game-sealing score.
The game turned into a track meet early on as both offenses seemed to have no problem moving the ball. North Murray’s Judson Petty opened up the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown rush early in the first. Pickens quickly responded when Sam Streicher found Marcus Pike for a long Pickens touchdown.
Griffin rushed for three first-half touchdowns and found Liam Rogers for an 8-yard TD with seven seconds remaining in the half. Streicher and the Dragon offense managed to answer every Mountaineer big play with a big play of their own. When the dust settled at the half, North Murray held a 33-29 advantage.
The second-half picked up where the first left off. North Murray jumped out to a 40-29 lead early in the third when Griffin hit Judson Petty on a 37-yard screen pass and Petty weaved through traffic to take it to the end zone.
The Dragons continued to battle. Marcus Pike, Isiah Williams and Kadyn Hampton all scored touchdowns for Pickens in the half. Griffin added his fourth touchdown rush in the fourth quarter to bring North Murray within striking distance at 50-47 for Rice’s late score.
It was the second straight week for North Murray to play a school for the first time. Last week’s game was the Mountaineers’ first against Dalton, and Friday was the first time North Murray has met Pickens on the football field.
North Murray travels to Rossville to play Ridgeland, another firs-time meeting for North Murray, next Friday at 7:30 p.m. Pickens will be at Fannin County next week.
