Legendary pass-catchers like Calvin Johnson, Hines Ward and Demaryius Thomas played high school football in the state of Georgia, but North Murray High School’s Judson Petty now tops them all in one category.
When Petty piled up 16 catches for 360 yards and four receiving touchdowns in the Mountaineers’ 44-37 win over Pickens Friday night, those 360 yards set a new state high school mark for most receiving yards in a single game.
Petty’s total of 360 eclipsed the previous state record — as kept by the Georgia High School Football Historians Association — by 38 yards.
Decatur’s Terryon Robinson had 322 yards in a game against Riverwood in 2011. Robinson’s performance — and now Petty’s — are the only two games on record in which a receiver has surpassed 300 receiving yards in a game in state history.
The Mountaineers needed every bit of Petty’s performance to squeak by Pickens in a shootout Friday night. Quarterback Skyler Williams, who tossed all four of Petty’s touchdowns, ran in for a five-yard score with less than a minute left to secure the 44-37 victory. Petty accounted for 360 of Williams’ total 462 passing yards.
Petty did it all, catching deep balls for scores while lined up wide and snagging screens out of the backfield for big yardage.
Plus, he did it while hardly coming off the field, also racking up 15 tackles from his spot as a defensive back.
Petty and the Mountaineers host Ridgeland on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
