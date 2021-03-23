North Murray's Rosas signs to play soccer at Dalton State

Contributed photo

North Murray High School senior Gabriel Rosas signed recently to play on the men's soccer team at Dalton State College after he graduates. Pictured are, from left, Dalton State head coach Saif Alsafeer, Rosas and North Murray head coach Matt Chambers. 

