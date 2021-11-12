North Murray's season ends with 58-14 first-round loss at top-ranked Monroe Area

North Murray High School traveled to Monroe to play the state's top-ranked Class 3A team, undefeated Monroe Area, in the first round of the state football playoffs.
The top-ranked team proved worthy of that rating Friday night, shredding North Murray 58-14 to end the season for the Mountaineers.
Monroe Area (11-0), the Region 8-3A champion, scored the game's first 58 points over North Murray (7-4), which came in as the fourth seed from Region 6-3A. Monroe area advances to the second round of the playoffs and will host Peach County.
The Hurricanes scored early and often, gaining a 34-0 advantage by halftime.
Quarterback Selatian Slaughter ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in the first half.
JB Flud ran for a touchdown and caught the Slaughter strike.
Slaughter added another rushing touchdown in the third, and a special-teams score put Monroe Area up 51-0 by the end of the third.
Monroe Area scored again early in the fourth before the Mountaineers put up two late touchdowns. The North Murray offense, which put up an average of 35.9 points per game in the regular season, was held off the board until Monroe Area's backups were in the game.
Quarterback Seth Griffin hit Jadyn Rice for a touchdown pass, and Taylor Frazier returned a Monroe Area fumble for a touchdown with just 17 seconds left.
North Murray navigated a tough Region 6-3A to reach the playoffs for the sixth straight year. North Murray and Monroe Area played in the playoffs just two seasons ago, with North Murray knocking off the Hurricanes 28-14 in the first round on the way to an appearance in the state quarterfinals. The Mountaineers were bounced in the first round last season.
