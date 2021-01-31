North Murray High School football's do-it-all senior D'Ante Tidwell is heading to West Point.
On Sunday, Tidwell announced on Twitter he has committed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point (Army). He can make the signing official on Wednesday, when athletes can sign with NCAA Division I and II schools.
COMMITTED!!! pic.twitter.com/I1TEVaTA0U— Dante Tidwell Edwards (@tidwell_dante) January 31, 2021
Tidwell played all over the field during his career at North Murray: running back, wide receiver, defensive back and on special teams. He expects to play defensive back in college.
In 2020, he had 119 carries for 877 yards and 16 touchdowns; 32 catches for 546 yards for six touchdowns; two special teams touchdowns; and five interceptions. He was the Region 6-3A offensive player of the year, made the 6-3A second team defense and made the Daily Citizen-News 2020 All-Area Football Team as an athlete.
The Mountaineers last season finished 6-4 and lost in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Tidwell was instrumental in the 2019 North Murray team that went 11-2, won Region 6-3A and reached the playoff quarterfinals.
Army finished the 2020 season at 9-3. Tidwell also had offers from Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, Navy and Shorter.
Tidwell is the second Mountaineer in two years to commit to a service academy, as 2020 graduate Chaisen Buckner is currently at the U.S. Naval Academy. Now, the two former teammates could square off in the annual Army/Navy game.
