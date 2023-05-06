Northwest angler Putnam nets fishing scholarship

Northwest Whitfield High School senior Asa Putnam recently signed a fishing scholarship with the University of Montevallo. Putnam is the first student from Northwest to receive a fishing scholarship. Putnam began fishing for the Bruins’ team when he was a sixth grader at Westside Middle School. Northwest competes in the Northwest Georgia High School Anglers Association, which was started in 2015. Putnam was accepted into the President’s Outdoor Scholars Program at Montevallo. Seated, from left, are Asa Putnam and sister Iris Putnam. Standing are mother Amie Putnam and father Kelly Putnam.