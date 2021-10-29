The Northwest Whitfield High School softball team bowed out of the Class 4A state softball tournament in Columbus Friday with a 9-6 loss to North Oconee.
The Lady Bruins lost their opener in the double-elimination tournament on Thursday 4-0 to Flowery Branch. Northwest fell into the losers bracket Friday with a chance to climb back into contention for the state championship, but a big fourth inning by North Oconee (21-11) turned back the Lady Bruins (24-12).
North Oconee, which lost a first-round game to Heritage-Catoosa, piled up eight runs in the bottom of the fourth after Northwest had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the inning. Northwest scored four runs in the sixth and cut the deficit to 9-6, but couldn't get any closer.
In that fourth, North Oconee had a three-run homer and drove in runs on hits and a walk to break open the game.
In the sixth, Kylie Hayes knocked a two-RBI single to get the Lady Bruins closer, then Mia Sewell sent home two more. Hayes was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Torre Cummings and Eden Rann each had a double in the game.
The loss ends the run in the state tournament for Northwest. Despite finishing as the third-seeded squad in Region 7-4A, Northwest won road playoff series over Luella and Islands to secure one of eight spots in the championship bracket in Columbus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.