TUNNEL HILL — Second-seeded Northwest Whitfield (23-4) came into the Region 7-4A championship game Friday night against top-seed Central-Carrollton (18-8) having won 13 straight.
The visiting Lions came into Tunnel Hill and knocked off the Bruins 61-58, ending the streak and grabbing the region championship.
Northwest held a lead for the majority of the game, including a 35-28 mark at the half, despite leading scorer Payton Baker sitting for most of the first half after picking up two early fouls.
Central outscored Northwest 18-10 in the fourth quarter, grabbing the lead with a couple of minutes to go with a putback to break a tie at 55.
Northwest had a shot to win with 4.3 seconds left and down 59-58, but it was off the mark.
Baker scored nine before eventually fouling out late in the contest. Collin Hall scored 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Bruins, while Will Anderson scored 12 and Tytus Ramsey put in 10 points.
Central, which handed the Bruins one of only three losses in the regular season, seizes the top seed in the region for the state playoffs.
Northwest heads into the Class 4A playoffs as the second seed in the region. They open with Region 5-4A’s Luella at home in the first round. The playoffs begin Tuesday.
