Boys
Carrollton 65, Dalton 55
Dalton (6-6, 3-3 Region 5-6A) was handed a 65-55 road Region 5-6A defeat Tuesday at Carrollton (5-8, 2-3 Region 5-6A).
Franklin Almonte led Dalton with 27 points and 22 rebounds.
Dalton plays at Dallas’s Paulding County Friday night at 7:30.
Coahulla Creek 49, North Murray 36
Coahulla Creek (8-5, 4-4 Region 6-3A) shut down North Murray (5-8, 1-6 Region 6-3A) 49-36 at home Tuesday.
Will Locke led the way for North Murray with 10, while Lucas Mulkey and Mario Edwards both scored nine.
Coahulla Creek plays at Sonoraville at 8:30 p.m. Friday, while North Murray will be at Murray County at the same time.
LaFayette 70, Murray County 51
Murray County (8-4, 5-2 Region 6-3A) couldn’t become the first team to give unbeaten Region 6-3A foe LaFayette (8-0, 5-0 Region 6-3A) a loss, falling 70-51 on the road Tuesday.
Murray County hosts North Murray Friday night at 8:30.
Northwest Whitfield 89, Southeast Whitfield 62
Northwest Whitfield (9-4, 3-2 Region 7-4A) pulled away in the second half to down Southeast Whitfield (2-11, 0-5 Region 7-4A) 89-62 at home on Tuesday.
Southeast trailed 16-15 after the first and by four late in the half, but a run before the half, propelled by two Jack Brock 3-pointers, put the Bruins up 40-31 at the break.
Northwest carried that momentum into the third with a 31-point quarter to put the game away.
Payton Baker led Northwest with 17 points, while Brock knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to 15 points. Will Anderson scored 10 and Preston Nealey tallied nine points.
For Southeast, Job Willis scored 12 and Cobey Patterson put up 10 points.
Northwest plays at Ridgeland Friday night at 7:30, while Southeast is at Cedartown at the same time.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 38, North Murray 28
Coahulla Creek (14-1, 8-1 Region 6-3A) put up their lowest point total on the year, but the Lady Colts managed to hold off North Murray (4-9, 0-6 Region 6-3A) 38-28 at home Tuesday.
Katelyn Richards scored 11 for Coahulla Creek.
Coahulla Creek plays at Sonoraville at 7 p.m. Friday, while North Murray plays at Murray County at the same time.
Murray County 64, LaFayette 39
Murray County (4-3, 3-3 Region 6-3A) got revenge on LaFayette (6-3, 3-3 Region 6-3A) just three days removed from a defeat.
Murray County took down LaFayette 64-39 on the road on Tuesday after falling to the Ramblers on Saturday.
Murray County hosts North Murray Friday night at 7.
Northwest Whitfield 42, Southeast Whitfield 34
Northwest Whitfield (5-5, 5-0 Region 7-4A) played without their head coach, but the Lady Bruins took down Southeast Whitfield (1-12, 1-5 Region 7-4A) 42-34 at home Tuesday night.
Without head coach Bob Williams, who was quarantining due to COVID-19 protocols at the school, the Lady Bruins took a 13-2 first quarter lead and held on as Southeast chipped back into the game late, getting within five in the fourth quarter.
Whitley Chumley led Northwest with 20 points, while Callie White scored seven and McKenzie Brueckner tallied six.
Lisette Gomez tallied a triple-double for the Lady Raiders with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals. Avery Woodson had seven points for Southeast and Madison Powell netted six points while bringing down 23 rebounds.
Northwest plays at Ridgeland Friday at 6 p.m., while Southeast is at Cedartown at the same time.
