Northwest boys take big lead, hold on for thrilling win over Central-Carroll; Lady Bruins pick up blowout win

Boys
Christian Heritage 68, Walker 65
Christian Heritage (14-3) got past Walker (13-4) 68-65 at home Tuesday for a Region 7-A Private win.
Jax Abernathy led the Lions with 26 points, while Zundra Jackson scored 16 and Braden Koneman had 15 points.
The Lions host North Cobb Christian Friday night at 7:30.
Coahulla Creek 50, North Murray 39
Coahulla Creek (10-7) downed North Murray (6-13) on the road 50-39 on Tuesday.
The Colts avenged a 43-31 loss to the Mountaineers earlier this season.
North Murray hosts rival Murray County Friday at 8:30 p.m., while Coahulla Creek hosts Sonoraville Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
East Paulding 61, Dalton 48
Dalton (0-15) lost at East Paulding (8-8) 61-48 on Tuesday.
Chaz Ramsey led the Catamounts with 13 points. RJ Storey and KD Taylor each scored eight.
Dalton plays at South Paulding Friday at 7:30 p.m.
LaFayette 74, Murray County 61
Murray County (10-8) closed strong but fell short of undefeated Region 6-3A opponent LaFayette (17-0) at home on Tuesday, 74-61.
The Indians outscored LaFayette 22-14 in the fourth after a big third quarter helped the Ramblers build a big lead.
Carson Weaver scored 26 while grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing five assists. Tad Stone had 16 points and six rebounds.
Murray plays at North Murray Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 67, Central-Carroll 65
A potential game-winning 3-pointer rimmed out for Central-Carroll (11-6) and Northwest Whitfield (15-3) escaped with a 67-65 victory over its Region 7-4A opponent in Tunnel Hill Tuesday.
Central made a long-range shot to cut Northwest's lead to 66-65 with 5.4 seconds left. Collin Hall hit a free throw to increase the Bruin lead.
Northwest led 39-19 at halftime before Central stormed back.
Payton Baker scored 18 for Northwest, while Chandler Jackson had 15 points, Hall totaled 14 points and Will Anderson grabbed 12 rebounds.
The Bruins play at Southeast Whitfield Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 47, North Murray 41
Coahulla Creek (7-11) got past North Murray (5-13) 47-41 on the road Tuesday.
Brinkley Reed led the Lady Colts with 14 points.
North Murray hosts Murray County Friday at 7 p.m., while Coahulla Creek hosts Sonoraville Saturday at noon.
Dalton 52, East Paulding 47
Dalton (14-2) ran its win streak to 12 with a 52-47 win over Region 5-6A opponent East Paulding (9-9) in Dallas on Tuesday.
Dalton's Grace Ridley, coming off of a 31-point, 19-rebound performance in a win over Calhoun Saturday, had another double-double with 24 points and 16 boards.
Kemara Washington scored nine for the Lady Catamounts.
Dalton travels to Douglasville to play South Paulding at 6 p.m. Friday.
Murray County 59, LaFayette 32
Murray County (14-4) downed LaFayette (7-9) 59-32 at home Tuesday.
Mattie Nuckolls had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Ella Dotson scored 15 and Natalie O'Neal had 14.
Murray plays at North Murray Friday at 7 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 59, Central-Carroll 10
Northwest Whitfield (11-7) routed Region 7-4A foe Central-Carroll (7-10) 59-10 at home Tuesday.
The Lady Bruins led 31-1 at one point in a game in which they piled up 24 steals.
Emma Allen scored 13, Sloan Pender scored 10 and Whitley Chumley added seven point.
Northwest plays at Southeast Whitfield Friday at 7 p.m.
Walker 37, Christian Heritage 28
Christian Heritage (0-12) matched Walker (4-8) with 13 fourth-quarter points, but the Lady Lions couldn't catch up with Walker in a 37-28 home loss on Tuesday.
The Lady Lions held a 7-5 lead after the first quarter.
Christian Heritage hosts North Cobb Christian Friday at 6 p.m.
