Northwest Whitfield High School’s boys tennis team won the Region 7-4A tennis championship by downing Central-Carrollton in the region finals 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Bruins beat the Lions on the strength of a 7-5, 6-4 win by Sebastian Tomsic in the second line of singles. The Bruins grabbed victories in both lines of doubles. The pairing of Nick Matthews and Carter Montgomery earned a 6-3, 6-4 victory in the first doubles line, then Grant Bates and Eli Johnson seized a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win in the second line.
The Bruins enter the playoffs as the top seed in the region after making a run to the Final Four last season, the deepest run in boys tennis in school history.
Last year’s squad reached the Final Four despite finishing second in Region 7-4A. They’ll get the benefit of a top seed for an upcoming playoff run.
The Bruins open by hosting the fourth-seeded team from Region 5-4A. The first round of the Class 4A playoffs will be completed by April 21.
