TUNNEL HILL — Despite having already wrapped up the Region 7-4A crown, Cedartown High School punctuated it season Friday night by downing Northwest Whitfield 58-13 to end the season undefeated.
Cedartown (10-0, 5-0 Region 7-4A) racked up 44 first-half points to end the season for the Bruins (5-5, 1-4 Region 7-4A) on a sour note.
Northwest finishes short of the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. The Bruins end the year having gone 1-5 after a 4-0 start to the year.
Cedartown started the scoring off when running back Harlem Diamond broke a 27-yard run to break open the scoring midway through the first quarter. Add in a 2-point conversion, and the score was 8-0.
After forcing a three-and-out, it wouldn’t take long for the Bulldogs to again get in the end zone, when quarterback Reece Tanner found Demarcus Gardner deep down field for a 44-yard touchdown pass to push the lead further out, but a missed PAT would put the score at 14-0 and end the quarter.
The second quarter started with an 18-yard touchdown pass to running back Tae Harris, widening the gap to 21-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, a Bruin returner would fumble at their own 18 yard line, turning the ball back over to the dangerous Cedartown offense. The Bulldogs flexed their muscles just 11 seconds later, scoring on the first play of the drive on an 18-yard pass to Harris for his second touchdown of the quarter, bringing the score to 28-0 with 11:01 to go in the quarter.
After Gardner intercepted a pass from Northwest’s Owen Brooker, the Cedartown offense would again take only one play to score, when Khamarion Davis broke loose for the 36-yard touchdown, the third Cedartown touchdown in 1:27.
Following a fake punt attempt by the Bruins that fell incomplete, Cedartown would take the ball at the Northwest 28. Defensive stops by Connor Cummings and Jax Brooker would keep Cedartown out of the end zone, but a 30-yard field goal would continue to widen the gap at 38-0.
Another interception, this time by Diamond would set up another touchdown from Davis, ending the half 44-0.
A couple of late scores by Northwest’s Jase Talley and Braxton Floyd put some points on the board for the Bruins, but both of those scores were matched by Cedartown, including a 97-yard run by Harris that brought the final score to 58-13 and ended Northwest’s season.
“These guys are unbelievable, they’ve achieved a lot,” Northwest’s Head Coach Josh Robinson said about the seniors on the team. “We love them, and we will miss them.”
The game was the last for Bruin quarterback Owen Brooker. Brooker has started four seasons for Northwest and led the Bruins to back-to-back second-round appearances for the first time in school history.
Cedartown caps the season with a perfect 10-0 record, having locked up the Region 7-4A crown last week. The Bulldogs will host a playoff game next week.
