TUNNEL HILL — Northwest Whitfield High School travels to play Riverdale tonight in search of a second-round win in the Class 4A state playoffs and some school history. Kickoff is at 7:30.
The Bruins (8-2, 2-2 Region 7-4A) look to advance to the quarterfinals of the state football playoffs for the first time in the school’s history, which dates to 1975. The Bruins have reached the second round of the playoffs three times before this season, most recently in 2016.
Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, Bruin head coach Josh Robinson is proud to have his team able to compete this deep into the playoffs.
“Words can’t describe it,” Robinson said. “Every year has a lot of adversity, and then you put that on top of the coronavirus, it’s amazing to be where we are. Our kids have just found a way. We were blocking trash cans and not tackling for three weeks of practice this season (due to COVID-19 restrictions).”
To get their first quarterfinal appearance, Northwest will need to get through a Riverdale (7-2, 5-0 Region 5-4A) team that didn’t allow a point while going undefeated through Region 5-4A to become region champions.
Riverdale defeated Cedar Shoals 44-7 in the first round last Saturday, allowing an opponent their first points since a loss to Class 7A Pebblebrook on Oct. 2. Northwest is coming off of a dramatic victory last Friday that required a go-ahead score with 10 seconds left. Quarterback Owen Brooker threw a four-yard touchdown to Preston Nealey that led to the Bruins' 28-24 opening-round victory over Stephenson.
Led by Brooker, the Bruin offense should pose a challenge to that stingy Riverdale defense. Northwest averages 29.6 points per game, while Brooker has thrown for 2,276 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year.
“This has just been one of those seasons,” Brooker said. “I was thinking about that the other day, I never want this season to end. I’m ready to go get it.”
Northwest’s defense is bolstered by the return of senior linebacker Jordan McCamish, who was their leading tackler before going out with a leg injury in an Oct. 16 game. McCamish returned last week against Stephenson.
“When Jordan came back, that made a huge difference for us,” Robinson said.
McCamish and company will have to deal with Derwin Burgess, a senior wide receiver who is verbally committed to play at South Carolina.
Should the Bruins advance, on Dec. 11 they would play at the winner the Cairo/Benedictine Military School game tonight.
