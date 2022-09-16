Darlington School built a 27-7 halftime lead but had to hold off a furious comeback attempt by Northwest Whitfield over the final two quarters as a blocked extra point by the Tigers’ Slade Clevenger helped seal an impressive 41-33 win on Friday at Chris Hunter Stadium.
Darlington (4-0) got a touchdown run by Bowden Owens, one of his three on the night, early in the fourth quarter to push its advantage back to two touchdowns at 34-20, but the visiting Bruins (4-1) refused to go away and scored on a two-yard touchdown pass from Owen Brooker to Austin Cooley and then a nine-yard TD pass from Brooker to Isaiah Foster with a little less than two minutes remaining.
But on the extra-point attempt that would’ve tied it, Clevenger used his speed to get around the edge, stretched out and deflected the kick which fell short to preserve Darlington’s 34-33 lead.
After the Tigers fielded the onside kick attempt by Northwest Whitfield, Owens quickly scored again on two runs, the second being a 25-yard touchdown scamper where it appeared the Bruins’ defense allowed him the open space to get in the end zone in order to get the ball back with a chance to drive for a potential tying effort.
But on the Bruins’ ensuing drive, Clevenger came up clutch again as he picked off a Brooker pass to seal the deal. Darlington proceeded to take a few knees and run off the rest of the time on the clock to get out of there with a hard-fought win.
“That blocked PAT really changed the dynamics there because (Northwest Whitfield) had the momentum,” said Darlington head coach Tommy Atha. “They had moved the ball and scored a couple times in that fourth quarter, and we were struggling some to move it ourselves. and then Slade’s interception to close the deal was another big play.
Darlington looked to be in complete control at the half as they scored 21 unanswered points to close the second quarter and head into the locker room with a 27-7 lead.
But the Bruins got their passing game really rolling in the third quarter as Brooker connected for several long gains to multiple receivers. He hit Braxton Floyd for a 16-yard touchdown pass with 5:08 remaining in the third and then connected with Foster for a 72-yard touchdown pass with 2:28 remaining in the period to cut Darlington’s lead to 27-20 going to the final period to set up the wild finish.
Brooker finished with 344 yards passing on 24-of-44 attempts and five touchdowns. Foster was the leading receiver with 127 yards on seven catches with two touchdowns, and Floyd had eight catches for 73 yards and one touchdown. Brooker also was the leading rusher for the Bruins with 34 yards on the ground.
Northwest Whitfield took a brief lead early in the second quarter when Brooker found Dominick Johnson out of the backfield for a 63-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-6 before Darlington’s strong finish to the first half.
Darlington is on the road to open Region 7-A Division I play next Friday at Dade County; Northwest Whitfield will have a week off before visiting Sonoraville on Sept. 30 to open its Region 7-4A schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.