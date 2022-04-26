After a regular season of high school baseball, three teams needed things to fall into place on the last night of the regular season to punch tickets to the postseason.
Christian Heritage split with Walker in a doubleheader Thursday to hold off the Wolverines by one game for the fourth seed in a five-team Region 7-A Private.
Coahulla Creek dropped an 9-8 heartbreaker to Sonoraville Friday night, but the Colts held on to Region 6-3A’s fourth seed on a tiebreaker with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
Northwest Whitfield entered Friday night with a doubleheader against a Central-Carrollton team that could’ve knocked Northwest out of the postseason with a sweep. The teams split, leaving Northwest a game ahead of Central, which was left out of the playoffs while the Bruins got the third seed due to a head-to-head tiebreaker with Heritage.
Dalton also headed into Friday night with a chance to reach the playoffs, but the Cats’ seventh straight loss to end the season dropped Dalton to fifth in a brutally-tough Region 5-6A after Dalton started the year 13-3.
After late-season heroics to secure playoff spots, Christian Heritage, Coahulla Creek and Northwest Whitfield take the field in the state playoffs this week.
Christian Heritage faces Wesleyan, top prospect
First-year head coach Kent Harrison led the Lions to a postseason appearance after Christian Heritage (7-17) got their third region win on the final night of the regular season.
The Lions faced tough competition at the top of Region 7-A Private in 25-2 Mount Paran Christian and 21-5 North Cobb Christian, and the battle-tested Lions get another dominant team in the first round of the Class A Private playoffs.
Christian Heritage travels to Norcross to face Wesleyan (25-4), the Region 5 champion that comes in on an 11-game win streak and has one of the top high school players in the country on its roster.
Druw Jones, a Vanderbilt University signee and the son of former Atlanta Braves All-Star outfielder Andruw Jones, is the No. 1 rated prospect eligible for July’s Major League Baseball Draft, according to MLB.com.
The Lions play games 1 and 2 against Wesleyan in a doubleheader Friday starting at 4 p.m., with a game 3 set for Saturday at 1 p.m. if necessary.
Creek gets Franklin County on the road
Justin Dover has the Colts in the playoffs in his first year at the helm at Coahulla Creek (13-14).
The Colts travel to Carnesville Friday for the start of a Class 3A first round series against Region 8-3A champion Franklin County (22-6).
Games 1 and 2 will be played in a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Friday, with a third game scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday if required.
Franklin County cruised through region competition with a 14-1 record and lost only once since March 10.
Northwest Whitfield travels to Fayette County
Northwest Whitfield won when it counted late in the season to navigate a tightly-contested Region 7-4A to grab the region’s third seed.
The Bruins (17-13) draw Region 5-4A’s second-seeded team in Fayette County in the Class 4A playoffs’ first round.
Fayette County comes in with 10 losses, but the Tigers responded to a 2-7 start to the season by going 16-2 in region play, with the only two losses coming against Region 5-4A champion Hampton.
The first two games in the series are Wednesday in a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m., and an if-necessary game 3 would be Thursday.
