Northwest, Creek set for baseball playoff openers

The baseball teams from Northwest Whitfield and Coahulla Creek high schools enter the playoffs in their respective classifications looking to make some noise on the road.
Both teams from northern Whitfield County hit the road for the first round of the playoffs. They're the only two baseball playoff teams among high schools in Whitfield or Murray counties.
Northwest travels to Druid Hills for a playoff series beginning today. The teams play a doubleheader beginning at 3:30 p.m., with a decisive game three set for Thursday if necessary. Coahulla Creek, meanwhile, plays two games at Gainesville's North Hall today starting at 4:30 p.m. with a potential game three on Friday.
Northwest had a streaky regular season end with a 20-10 record and third-place finish in Region 7-4A. The Bruins were 18-4 at one point, but finished 2-6 against the heart of a strong region that sent two teams to the playoffs with a 14-4 region record.
Pitching ace and Florida-commit Cade Fisher will lead the Bruins into the first round against Druid Hills, the second-place finisher in Region 6-4A.
The Colts, which finished fourth in Region 6-3A with an 11-14 record, have a tall task in front of them in the first round in North Hall. The Trojans finished 23-4 and 17-1 in Region 7-4A on their way to a region championship.
Coahulla Creek has been on a hot streak later in the season. The Colts won seven of their last 10 games to close out the schedule and secure a playoff spot.
