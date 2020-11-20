Northwest defeats Pickens to secure second playoff spot

The Class 4A state playoffs officially start next week, but Northwest Whitfield (7-2, 2-2 Region 7-4A) needed a win Friday night at Pickens (3-6, 1-3 Region 7-4A) to extend their season.
The Bruins got that with a 28-23 road victory over Jasper’s Pickens, earning the second playoff seed in Region 7-4A and a home playoff game. The Bruins host Stone Mountain’s Stephenson, the third seed out of Region 6-4A, on Friday.
Due to a few cancellations in the region due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) that left some teams with fewer region games than others, the Bruins needed a victory to secure the second seed Friday night, otherwise they would be left outside the region’s four playoff spots.
It wasn’t an easy night for the Bruins in the de facto playoff game.
Pickens scored to cut the game to a 28-23 Bruin lead late in the fourth, then recovered an onside kick, but a Matthew Redmond interception sealed the game.
The game was knotted at 14 at halftime, then Pickens kicked a field goal to take a 17-14 advantage in the third. Northwest scored the next 14 points to lead 28-14 before Pickens’ late push.
Northwest’s Owen Brooker passed for 267 yards, with 95 going to Redmond and 87 to Ray Morrison. Adrian Reyes rushed for 166 yards.
